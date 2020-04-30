MOVIES

In Pics: Bollywood Stars, Family Members Pay Last Respects at Rishi Kapoor's Funeral

Friends and family members have been arriving at the hospital in Mumbai where Rishi Kapoor breathed his last.

  Last Updated: April 30, 2020, 4:33 PM IST
The film fraternity is in mourning after the death of actor Rishi Kapoor on April 30, a day after it lost another lovable actor Irrfan Khan. Rishi succumbed to cancer at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on Wednesday morning. The cause of death remains unknown. The actor's last rites were performed at Chandanwadi Crematorium in Kalbadevi, Mumbai.

The funeral was attended by Neetu and Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, brothers Aadar and Armaan Jain.

Friends, family members and colleagues from Bollywood had earlier arrived at the hospital to pay condolences and stand by the family at such a difficult time. While wife Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir were already at the hospital, daughter Riddhima is on her way from Delhi.

Close family members Kareena Kapoor Khan with husband Saif Ali Khan, brothers Aadar Jain and Arman Jain had also rushed to the hospital.

rishi family

rishi family 1

rishi family 2

Actor Abhishek Bachchan, industrialist Anil Ambani too arrived at the hospital.

