In Pics: Brad Pitt Wins Best Supporting Actor Oscar, Leonardo DiCaprio Attends Academy Awards with Girlfriend

Nominees Renée Zellweger and Scarlett Johansson turned up in white ensembles at the red carpet, while Regina King caught attention with her glittering gown.

February 10, 2020
Brad Pitt won his first ever acting Academy Award this year, taking home the trophy for his role as stuntman Cliff Booth in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. In his Oscar speech he did not forget to mention co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, who made heads turn at the red carpet with his girlfriend Camila Morrone.

Some of the attendees made a statement on the red carpet. While Billy Porter showed off a Kensington palace-inspired outfit, Natalie Portman made a gender equality statement wearing a cape with the names of female directors not nominated at the Oscars this year.

Joaquin Phoenix, nominated in the Best Actor category for Joker, has worn the Same Stella McCartney Suit to every award ceremony this season in a bid to raise awareness to sustainability.

Nominees Renée Zellweger and Scarlett Johansson turned up in white ensembles at the red carpet, while Regina King caught attention with her glittering gown with a hood. The Oscars are one of the most-watched red carpets in the world, after all, meaning the stakes are high for stars to bring their fashion A-game. We bring you the best dresses, candid moments and the snazziest selfies from the red carpet and the awards ceremony.

brad Pitt oscars 1

brad pitt oscars

Leonardo DiCaprio oscars

Camila Morrone

Natalie portman oscars

renee zellweger oscars

Margot Robbie

Brie Larson oscars

scarlett johansson oscars

spike lee oscars

