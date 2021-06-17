In Pics: Commoners Who Participated in Bigg Boss and Totally Transformed Later

India’s popular reality show Bigg Boss is fourteen seasons old. Every year some celebrities are locked up inside the house for 3-4 months. In some seasons, commoners were also locked up with celebrities to create more drama.

Here are some of the commoner contestants and their transformation on the show:

Lokesh Sharma

In Bigg Boss season 10, Lokesh Sharma entered as a commoner. The season experimented with locking celebrities and commoners together for 3 months in the house. Since then, Lokesh has lost massive weight and appeared in a feature film, MYAKUT. She can also be seen on various reality shows on MTV.

Manveer Gurjar

Manveer was another commoner in season 10 of Bigg Boss. He even emerged as the winner of the season by beating actress Bani J. After Bigg Boss, Manveer was seen as a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8.

Sapna Chaudhary

A famous dancer from North India, Sapna had entered the Bigg Boss season 11 house as a commoner. During her stint on the reality show, Remo D’Souza offered her a Bollywood project. Currently, she appears in music videos.

Saba Khan

Bigg Boss 12 commoner contestant Saba had participated in the reality show along with her sister Somi Khan. The former has lost many kilos and is seen doing music videos. She recently appeared in a music video titled Jatt Yamla.

Jyoti Kumari

Jyoti was seen in season 11 of Bigg Boss as a commoner. She hailed from a small town in Bihar. She got evicted very early, however, had formed a good friendship with TV producer Vikas Gupta who promised to give her half of his winning amount.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here