In Pics: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh All Set For Their Grand Bengaluru Reception

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are set to host their reception in Bengaluru’s Leela Palace.

News18.com

Updated:November 21, 2018, 11:48 AM IST
Prakash Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. (Image: PTI)
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are set to host their reception in Bengaluru’s Leela Palace. The two left for Bengaluru on Tuesday and thereafter greeted their fans from Deepika's residence.

Dressed in the hues of white, the couple looked dreamy and radiant. While Ranveer chose to wear a white kurta-pyjama with a floral Nehru jacket, Deepika opted for an Anarkali suit. Keeping the makeup minimal, she completed her look with statement earrings and red chooda.

The couple was joined by the actress' parents Prakash and Ujjala Padukone. The four of them came out in their balcony to greet media and fans stationed outside Deepika's house in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Deepika's residence is all decked up for the couple. The stunning looking house is decorated with flowers and lights.

Take a look at their pictures:

Prakash Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. (Image: PTI)

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone greet their fans from the balcony of their residence, in Bengaluru. Also seen are Padukone's parents Prakash and Ujjala Padukone. (Image: PTI)

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone greet fans from the balcony of their Bengaluru residence. (Image: PTI)

Newly-married Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone greet their fans from the balcony of their residence, in Bengaluru November 20, 2018. (Image: PTI)

The couple got married on November 14 in a traditional Konkani ceremony, which was followed by a Sindhi wedding on November 15. Both the functions were fiercely intimate with just about 40 guests in attendance and a ban on prying mobile phones and paparazzi. The security at the wedding venues was reportedly at par with that provided for a meeting of world leaders.

Since their wedding in Italy was a private affair, Deepika and Ranveer will host two nuptial receptions in India. The first will be organised at Bengaluru’s Leela Palace on November 21 for Deepika’s friends, family and relatives in the Karnataka capital.

The couple has narrowed down their reception venue to The Leela Palace Bengaluru. The ballroom of The Leela has been booked by the couple for Deepika’s close friends and family members as it is an intimate gathering.

Influenced by the architectural glory of the Royal Palace of Mysuru, The Leela Palace’s signature regal architecture, cascading waterfalls and lush green area spread across acres makes it one of the most stunning locations in Bangalore. The reason behind choosing this stunning location is not just the venue but also the bride-to-be's love for Italian cuisine.

While the second reception will be held at Mumbai’s Grand Hyatt on November 28 for the couple’s friends and work associates in the film industry.

