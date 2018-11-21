English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
In Pics: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh All Set For Their Grand Bengaluru Reception
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are set to host their reception in Bengaluru’s Leela Palace.
Prakash Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are set to host their reception in Bengaluru’s Leela Palace. The two left for Bengaluru on Tuesday and thereafter greeted their fans from Deepika's residence.
Dressed in the hues of white, the couple looked dreamy and radiant. While Ranveer chose to wear a white kurta-pyjama with a floral Nehru jacket, Deepika opted for an Anarkali suit. Keeping the makeup minimal, she completed her look with statement earrings and red chooda.
The couple was joined by the actress' parents Prakash and Ujjala Padukone. The four of them came out in their balcony to greet media and fans stationed outside Deepika's house in Bengaluru.
Meanwhile, Deepika's residence is all decked up for the couple. The stunning looking house is decorated with flowers and lights.
Take a look at their pictures:
The couple got married on November 14 in a traditional Konkani ceremony, which was followed by a Sindhi wedding on November 15. Both the functions were fiercely intimate with just about 40 guests in attendance and a ban on prying mobile phones and paparazzi. The security at the wedding venues was reportedly at par with that provided for a meeting of world leaders.
Since their wedding in Italy was a private affair, Deepika and Ranveer will host two nuptial receptions in India. The first will be organised at Bengaluru’s Leela Palace on November 21 for Deepika’s friends, family and relatives in the Karnataka capital.
The couple has narrowed down their reception venue to The Leela Palace Bengaluru. The ballroom of The Leela has been booked by the couple for Deepika’s close friends and family members as it is an intimate gathering.
Influenced by the architectural glory of the Royal Palace of Mysuru, The Leela Palace’s signature regal architecture, cascading waterfalls and lush green area spread across acres makes it one of the most stunning locations in Bangalore. The reason behind choosing this stunning location is not just the venue but also the bride-to-be's love for Italian cuisine.
While the second reception will be held at Mumbai’s Grand Hyatt on November 28 for the couple’s friends and work associates in the film industry.
Follow @news18movies for more
Dressed in the hues of white, the couple looked dreamy and radiant. While Ranveer chose to wear a white kurta-pyjama with a floral Nehru jacket, Deepika opted for an Anarkali suit. Keeping the makeup minimal, she completed her look with statement earrings and red chooda.
The couple was joined by the actress' parents Prakash and Ujjala Padukone. The four of them came out in their balcony to greet media and fans stationed outside Deepika's house in Bengaluru.
Meanwhile, Deepika's residence is all decked up for the couple. The stunning looking house is decorated with flowers and lights.
Take a look at their pictures:
The couple got married on November 14 in a traditional Konkani ceremony, which was followed by a Sindhi wedding on November 15. Both the functions were fiercely intimate with just about 40 guests in attendance and a ban on prying mobile phones and paparazzi. The security at the wedding venues was reportedly at par with that provided for a meeting of world leaders.
Since their wedding in Italy was a private affair, Deepika and Ranveer will host two nuptial receptions in India. The first will be organised at Bengaluru’s Leela Palace on November 21 for Deepika’s friends, family and relatives in the Karnataka capital.
The couple has narrowed down their reception venue to The Leela Palace Bengaluru. The ballroom of The Leela has been booked by the couple for Deepika’s close friends and family members as it is an intimate gathering.
Influenced by the architectural glory of the Royal Palace of Mysuru, The Leela Palace’s signature regal architecture, cascading waterfalls and lush green area spread across acres makes it one of the most stunning locations in Bangalore. The reason behind choosing this stunning location is not just the venue but also the bride-to-be's love for Italian cuisine.
While the second reception will be held at Mumbai’s Grand Hyatt on November 28 for the couple’s friends and work associates in the film industry.
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Friday 16 November , 2018
Pihu Movie Review | You Don’t Want It To End As A Tragedy
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Friday 16 November , 2018 Pihu Movie Review | You Don’t Want It To End As A Tragedy
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Move Over Deepika Padukone, Canadian Family's Snow Woman Bride is Internet's New Favourite
- He Makes Me Feel I’m Home: Deepika Padukone Told Raveena Tandon about Ranveer Singh
- Saif Ali Khan on Taimur Doll: I am Glad People are Benefiting from Him
- Ranbir Kapoor Accompanying Alia Bhatt to a Doctor Will Give You Major Relationship Goals
- Samsung Galaxy A9 Vs OnePlus 6T: The New Alternate Flagship Smartphone Battle
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...