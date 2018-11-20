Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Look Happy and Radiant in These Wedding Pictures: See Here

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have shared some more photos from the Sangeet-Mehendi ceremony which was held on November 13 in Italy's lake Como. In the pictures, the power-couple seems to had a lot of fun. From Deepika dancing to the tunes of Bollywood numbers to Ranveer having a gala time with the guests, the pictures are pure gold.After their fairytale Lake Como wedding, newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have reached Bengaluru on Tuesday and greeted their fans and paparazzi with smile from the balcony of the home.The couple got married on November 14 in a traditional Konkani ceremony, which was followed by a Sindhi wedding on November 15.Check out the pictures from the fairytale wedding in Italy:Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. (Image: Instagram)Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. (Image: Instagram)Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. (Image: Instagram)(Image: Instagram)(Image: Instagram)(Image: Instagram)Also, have a look at the pictures from the Sangeet-Mehendi ceremony:(Image: Instagram)(Image: Instagram)'Mastani' Deepika Padukone grooves to some peppy numbers at the mehendi cermeony. (Image: Instagram)Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone with family members at their mehendi ceremony in Italy. (Image: Instagram)Radiant bride Deepika during her mehendi ceremony in Italy. (Image: Instagram)Check out this beautiful picture of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh from their mehendi ceremony. (Image: Instagram)Ranveer Singh is seen dancing with a friend at his wedding gala. (Image: Instagram)Both the functions were fiercely intimate with just about 40 guests in attendance and a ban on prying mobile phones and paparazzi. The security at the wedding venues was reportedly at par with that provided for a meeting of world leaders.Since their wedding in Italy was a private affair, Deepika and Ranveer will host two nuptial receptions in India. The first will be organised at Bengaluru’s Leela Palace on November 21 for Deepika’s friends, family and relatives in the Karnataka capital.The second will be held at Mumbai’s Grand Hyatt on November 28 for the couple’s friends and work associates in the film industry.On the work front, while Deepika hasn’t announced her next project yet, Ranveer has several big-budget films lined up—Rohit Shetty’s Simmba, Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, Kabir Khan’s 83 and Karan Johar’s Takht.