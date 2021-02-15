In Pics: Vaibhav Rekhi and Dia Mirza are Man and Wife

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza tied the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi in a traditional Hindu ceremony on Monday. The home wedding of the couple was an intimate event and was attended by only a select few of the couple's close friends and family members. The wedding took place in Dia's building in Mumbai.

After the wedding ceremony, the man and wife posed for media outside the venue. Dia was seen distributing sweets to the photographers as she smiled wide from ear to ear. She looked stunning in a red saree. Vaibhav complimented her every bit in a white kurta pyjama and nehru jacket.

Dia's saree was adorned with intricate golden embroidery all over and thick golden borders. She also pinned a dupatta on her head which had golden embroidery on the border as well. She accessorised her attire with a statement-making gold traditional choker necklace that had green drop details. She teamed it with a matching green and gold bangles, maang tika and a pair of drop chandelier earrings. She completed the look with a small red bindi.

Vaibhav is an entrepreneur. Dia was last seen in Thappad and next features in Wild Dog with Nagarjuna. The movie releases on April 2.