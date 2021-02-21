In Pics: Disha Patani at Tiger Shroff's Football Match

Disha Patani was seen on a football ground on Sunday in Mumbai as she came out to support Tiger Shroff and other players. Disha was seen on the field as well as she kicked the ball around. Later, she spent some time at the sidelines as well.

Disha was dressed in a white gunji and comfy black shorts. She tied her hair in a ponytail and amazed everyone with her no make up look. Her cute moments on and off field are winning over fans' hearts.

On the work front, Disha has kickstarted prep for her upcoming Ek Villain 2, which is directed by her Malang director Mohit Suri. John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria are also part of the film, which is reportedly inspired by South Korean thriller I Saw The Devil.

Meanwhile, Disha's next is Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with Salman Khan. It is directed by Prabhudeva and will release on Eid.