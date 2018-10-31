In Pics: Experience the Making of Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Kedarnath
Though Kedarnath's release has been marred by several controversies, it looks like both Sara and Sushant had a terrific time during its filming. Check out these photos for proof.
Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput on the sets of Kedarnath. (Image: Instagram/Sara Ali Khan)
Starring Sushant Singh Rajput and debutante Sara Ali Khan in lead roles, the teaser has already been watched over 10 million times on YouTube.
A love story set in the backdrop of the devastating Uttarakhand floods of 2013, it has Sara play Mukku, an upper-class Hindu pilgrim. Sushant plays Mansoor, a Muslim ‘pithoo’, a porter who carries children and the old to Kedarnath, a holy Hindu shrine located in the foothills of the Himalayas.
The film’s release has been marred by several controversies and it also got delayed by about six months. However, some pictures from the film’s sets reveal how much fun Sushant and Sara had during the making.
View this post on Instagram
A beautiful memory from an incredibly difficult and full-filling shoot. This is an image that will stay with me for a long time to come #kedarnath #kedarnaththemovie @rsvpmovies @guyintheskypictures @pragyadav @sushantsinghrajput #saraalikhan #jaibholenath #mandakini #saraswati #alakhnanda #uttarakhand #shambhoo
View this post on Instagram
शिक्षक दिवस की बहुत शुभकामनाएँ @gattukapoor । इस दिन पर मैं आपका शुक्रिया अदा करना चाहती हूँ कि आपने मुझे केदारनाथ की इस यात्रा पर ले जाना उचित समझा। इस मौक़े के लिए, आपके प्रोत्साहन के लिए और मेरे प्रति आपके धीरज के लिए मैं हमेशा आपकी आभारी रहूँगी। #kedarnath #jaibholenath #shambhu
View this post on Instagram
This delightful #buttercup has been waiting in the wings and preparing for her run for a while now. shes finding her groove and building a momentum to unleash all that she has to offer to the world of movies. . stay strong and focussed.. your on your way #saraalikhan #kedarnath #kedarnaththemovie @sushantsinghrajput @guyintheskypictures @pragyadav @iprernaarora @kriarj
Abhishek released the film’s poster earlier on Monday. It shows Sushant carrying Sara — dressed vibrantly in bright-coloured ‘salwar kurti’ — on his back as he navigates his way through the tricky walkway to the Kedarnath temple. The shrine, majestic Himalayas and other pilgrims make for the background. The tagline of the film says "Love is a pilgrimage".
View this post on Instagram
No tragedy, no wrath of nature, no act of God can defeat the power of love! Presenting the official #KedarnathPoster, teaser out at 12 noon! #jaibholenath @sushantsinghrajput @saraalikhan95 #RonnieScrewvala @rsvpmovies @gitspictures @pragyadav @zeemusiccompany #Kedarnath
Originally slated to release in June, Kedarnath will now open on December 7. Interestingly, Sara’s second film, Rohit Shetty’s much-talked-about Simmba, in which she stars opposite Ranveer Singh, will release in the same month, later on December 28.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Also Watch
-
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 2018 Hyundai Santro Test Drive Review - Value For Money Compact Family Hatchback
- In Pics: Experience the Making of Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Kedarnath
- Kolkata-Born Scientist Wins Great British Bake Off, Celebrates with Call to Mum, Glass of Milk
- Was Team India Playing PUBG at Mumbai Airport? BCCI Wants to Know
- Here's Why People Tilt Right First While Kissing or Hugging