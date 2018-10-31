In Pics: Experience the Making of Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Kedarnath

After many delays and much speculation, director Abhishek Kapoor finally dropped the teaser of his forthcoming film Kedarnath on Wednesday.Starring Sushant Singh Rajput and debutante Sara Ali Khan in lead roles, the teaser has already been watched over 10 million times on YouTube.A love story set in the backdrop of the devastating Uttarakhand floods of 2013, it has Sara play Mukku, an upper-class Hindu pilgrim. Sushant plays Mansoor, a Muslim ‘pithoo’, a porter who carries children and the old to Kedarnath, a holy Hindu shrine located in the foothills of the Himalayas.The film’s release has been marred by several controversies and it also got delayed by about six months. However, some pictures from the film’s sets reveal how much fun Sushant and Sara had during the making.Abhishek released the film’s poster earlier on Monday. It shows Sushant carrying Sara — dressed vibrantly in bright-coloured ‘salwar kurti’ — on his back as he navigates his way through the tricky walkway to the Kedarnath temple. The shrine, majestic Himalayas and other pilgrims make for the background. The tagline of the film says "Love is a pilgrimage".Originally slated to release in June, Kedarnath will now open on December 7. Interestingly, Sara’s second film, Rohit Shetty’s much-talked-about Simmba, in which she stars opposite Ranveer Singh, will release in the same month, later on December 28.