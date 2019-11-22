In Pics: Freida Pinto Announces Engagement to Photographer Cory Tran, Says All Makes Sense Now

Freida Pinto on Thursday announced that she is engaged to photographer Cory Tran. Penning down a heartfelt note on Fiance's birthday, Pinto shared the news on Instagram along with their pictures.

Posing with her engagement ring on a beach with Tran, she wrote, "It all makes sense now. Life makes sense, the world makes sense, the past tears and trials make sense, what wise old lovers said about love makes sense, where I am makes sense and where I want to go completely makes sense."

"You my love are just the most beautiful creation to have ever walked into my life. And you are here to stay. Well, I am making you stay. Ha! All my love with all my heart. Oh and Happiest Birthday sweet Fiancé !” she wrote on Instagram. The post was showered with love from friends and colleagues. Freida’s Love Sonia co-star Mrunal Thakur wrote, “OMG @freidapinto @coryt congratulations you guys And happy birthday Cory,” she added.

Cory also posted the same pictures and wrote, “The best birthday present I could’ve asked for. Fiancé.”

At once celebs like Olivia Munn, Mrunal Thakur, Lisa Ray and Anaita Shroff among others congratulated the actress.

Freida who is dating Cory for more than a year now is very open talking about her relationships. Earlier, Freida was in a relationship with her Slumdog Millionaire co-star Dev Patel for over six years but the two parted ways in December 2014.

Later, her name was coupled with polo player Ronnie Bacardi, but even that romance fizzled out.

