In Pics: Gulzar, Poonam Dhillon Lead Bollywood in Paying Tribute to Khayyam

Veteran music composer Mohammed Zahur 'Khayyam' Hashmi, better known to the world as Khayyam, passed away on August 19, 2019, due to age-related illness. Known for his work in movies like Footpath, Phir Subah Hogi, Kabhi Kabhie, Umrao Jaan and many more, Khayaam gave Indian cinema some of its best compositions.

After his demise, Bollywood celebrities were shaken by the news. Many shared condolences on social media, while many attended the prayer meet organised for the late composer in Mumbai, where he breathed his last. Vishal Bhradwaj, Poonam Dhillon, Gulzar, Raza Murad, Sonu Nigam and others were spotted at late Khayyam's residence to express their grief.

Images of the celebs were shared by paparazzi Viral Bhayani and others. Take a look here:

Khayyam began music direction at the age of 17 in Ludhiana.

At 18, his musical dreams were briefly halted. World War II was on, and Khayyam enlisted in the Army. It was only three years later that he landed in Mumbai, to continue with his musical journey.

IANS reported that Khayyam was a genius with a large heart, which genius became evident in 2016 when composer and his singer-wife Jagjit Kaur established the Khayyam-Jagjit Kaur KPG Charitable Trust, in the memory of their son, the late actor Pradeep who passed away six years ago. The couple gave away all their earnings to the cause of upcoming artistes and technicians of the film industry.

(With inputs from IANS)

Follow @News18Movies for mor

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.