In Pics: Heavily Pregnant Anushka Sharma Snapped in Midi Dress

Anushka Sharma is expecting her first child with hubby Virat Kohli. The couple had earlier shared that they will become parents in January 2021. Recently, Anushka, who is in the last cycle of her maternity, was snapped in Mumbai as she went on an outing. She was accompanied by her father.

Anushka sported a comfy midi dress in white and completed her look with a denim jacket. She wore a mask for safety amid coronavirus . She wore white sneakers to compliment her dress.

Anushka and Virat recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary. They got married in December 2017. The couple had a hush-hush destination wedding in Italy.

The celebrity couple had shared the happy news of expecting their child in August on social media, writing, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021."

Recently, a full version of the song that featured in their wedding video was also out. Anushka and Virat got married on December 11 2017, but it was only a year later that a video from their wedding was unveiled. Back then, the video got viral and fans got hooked to its background song and asked for the full version.

The love ballad, "Peer vi tu", has been performed by Harshdeep Kaur and Mohan Kannan.