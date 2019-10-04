In Pics: Hina Khan's Birthday Was full of Love, Flowers and Cake with Boyfriend Rocky and Friends

Actress Hina Khan celebrated her 32nd birthday on Wednesday, with her friend, family and colleagues. Two days after her birthday, the actress has finally shared a glimpse from her birthday bash. Hina took to her Instagram account to share the pictures from the bash.

Calling herself blessed, Hina shared an album on the photo-sharing application and wrote, “Birthday love #Blessed Thank you All.”

In the pictures, Hina can be seen sitting in her living room, which is surrounded by bouquets, cards, gifts and cakes.

The album includes pictures from her birthday party as well. With a tiara and ‘birthday girl’ sash, Hina looks every bit of gorgeous in her LBD (little black dress). She completed her look with minimum accessories and kept her hair half-open. In one of the pictures, Hina can be seen getting a warm hug from her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal.

Hina's guest list included her co-stars and friends like Nakuul Mehta, Ravi Dubey, Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan, Kanchi Singh, Priyank Sharma and Mohit Malhotra among others.

Earlier in an interview with Pinkvilla, Hina had spoken about her excitement for her birthday. “Birthdays are special for everyone but I think my fans make it special for me. The countdown begins two months in advance. Then there is my family is so excited about my birthday, so yes that makes me feel special. I get excited when I get attention. I had been a very pampered child. I have a very sorted lover who really cares about me, my family, my brother and parents, they love me. So, I like it as I am treated well.”

On the work front, Hina is currently working on the web series Damaged 2, a psychological crime drama with supernatural elements, opposite Adhyayan Suman.

