Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

In Pics: Hina Khan's Birthday Was full of Love, Flowers and Cake with Boyfriend Rocky and Friends

Actress Hina Khan celebrated her 32nd birthday on Wednesday, with her friend, family and colleagues. Two days after her birthday, the actress has finally shared a glimpse from her birthday bash.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 4, 2019, 1:17 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
In Pics: Hina Khan's Birthday Was full of Love, Flowers and Cake with Boyfriend Rocky and Friends
Actress Hina Khan celebrated her 32nd birthday on Wednesday, with her friend, family and colleagues. Two days after her birthday, the actress has finally shared a glimpse from her birthday bash.

Actress Hina Khan celebrated her 32nd birthday on Wednesday, with her friend, family and colleagues. Two days after her birthday, the actress has finally shared a glimpse from her birthday bash. Hina took to her Instagram account to share the pictures from the bash.

Calling herself blessed, Hina shared an album on the photo-sharing application and wrote, “Birthday love #Blessed Thank you All.”

In the pictures, Hina can be seen sitting in her living room, which is surrounded by bouquets, cards, gifts and cakes.

The album includes pictures from her birthday party as well. With a tiara and ‘birthday girl’ sash, Hina looks every bit of gorgeous in her LBD (little black dress). She completed her look with minimum accessories and kept her hair half-open. In one of the pictures, Hina can be seen getting a warm hug from her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal.

Hina's guest list included her co-stars and friends like Nakuul Mehta, Ravi Dubey, Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan, Kanchi Singh, Priyank Sharma and Mohit Malhotra among others.

Earlier in an interview with Pinkvilla, Hina had spoken about her excitement for her birthday. “Birthdays are special for everyone but I think my fans make it special for me. The countdown begins two months in advance. Then there is my family is so excited about my birthday, so yes that makes me feel special. I get excited when I get attention. I had been a very pampered child. I have a very sorted lover who really cares about me, my family, my brother and parents, they love me. So, I like it as I am treated well.”

On the work front, Hina is currently working on the web series Damaged 2, a psychological crime drama with supernatural elements, opposite Adhyayan Suman.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram