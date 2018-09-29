GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

In Pics: How Shraddha Kapoor Prepared for Saina Nehwal's Biopic

Saina herself gave Shraddha lessons for a better understanding of the sport.

Vaishali Jain |

Updated:September 29, 2018, 3:58 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
In Pics: How Shraddha Kapoor Prepared for Saina Nehwal's Biopic
Image Courtesy: Twitter
Loading...
Today, the makers of Saina released the first look of Shraddha Kapoor as Saina Nehwal. The actress looked strikingly similar to the ace badminton player taking out expectations from the film a level higher.

View this post on Instagram

#SAINA

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on



The Stree actress has been working and training to step into the shoes of Nehwal. She also underwent training to get the right details as the sportsperson. And Saina herself gave Shraddha lessons for a better understanding of the sport.

Here are some pictures from her practice session, Take a look:









The biopic Saina is helmed by Stanley Ka Dabba fame Amol Gupte. The film went on floors last week.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...