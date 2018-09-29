In Pics: How Shraddha Kapoor Prepared for Saina Nehwal's Biopic

"Kyunki har komal..nazuk nahi hoti!" 👏👊❤@ShraddhaKapoor @NSaina more power to both of you & all the best for this wonderful journey, Shraddha..we are so proud of you & we love you beyond measure! ❤💕😘 #SAINA pic.twitter.com/7ZX9D2GgeH — Rishita 🏸 (@R1shaSK) September 25, 2018

Today, the makers of Saina released the first look of Shraddha Kapoor as Saina Nehwal. The actress looked strikingly similar to the ace badminton player taking out expectations from the film a level higher.The Stree actress has been working and training to step into the shoes of Nehwal. She also underwent training to get the right details as the sportsperson. And Saina herself gave Shraddha lessons for a better understanding of the sport.Here are some pictures from her practice session, Take a look:The biopic Saina is helmed by Stanley Ka Dabba fame Amol Gupte. The film went on floors last week.