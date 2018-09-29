In Pics: How Shraddha Kapoor Prepared for Saina Nehwal's Biopic
Saina herself gave Shraddha lessons for a better understanding of the sport.
Image Courtesy: Twitter
The Stree actress has been working and training to step into the shoes of Nehwal. She also underwent training to get the right details as the sportsperson. And Saina herself gave Shraddha lessons for a better understanding of the sport.
Here are some pictures from her practice session, Take a look:
"Kyunki har komal..nazuk nahi hoti!" 👏👊❤@ShraddhaKapoor @NSaina more power to both of you & all the best for this wonderful journey, Shraddha..we are so proud of you & we love you beyond measure! ❤💕😘 #SAINA pic.twitter.com/7ZX9D2GgeH— Rishita 🏸 (@R1shaSK) September 25, 2018
View this post on Instagram
#repost @shraddhakapoor will be shooting for untitled Saina Nehwal biopic @shraddha_kapoor_nauti #SainaBiopic #saina #beautiful #ShraddhaKapoor #shraddha #shraddhakapoorsuperfans #shraddhagems #shraddhalovers #Cutie #Cute #love #smile #teamshraddhakapoor #instadaily #instalove #bollywoodactress #bollywood #queen #movies #saaho #battigulmeterchalu #stree #abcd2 #baaghi #okjaanu #ekvillain #aashiqui2 #halfgirlfriend
The biopic Saina is helmed by Stanley Ka Dabba fame Amol Gupte. The film went on floors last week.
