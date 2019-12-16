Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Hrithik Roshan Attends U2 Concert with Ex-wife Sussanne Khan and Kids, See Pics

Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussane Khan attended the U2 official music concert in Mumbai together with their children Hrehaan and Hridaan. Hrithik was joined by his close friends and industry colleagues.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 16, 2019, 2:04 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Hrithik Roshan Attends U2 Concert with Ex-wife Sussanne Khan and Kids, See Pics
Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussane Khan attended the U2 official music concert in Mumbai together with their children Hrehaan and Hridaan. Hrithik was joined by his close friends and industry colleagues.

Actor Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan attended the U2 official music concert in Mumbai together with their children Hrehaan and Hridaan. Hrithik was joined by his close friend and industry colleague Kunal Kapoor and his family, including his wife Naina Bachchan.

Read: Arjun Kapoor Trolls Malaika Arora Over U2 Concert Pics

Roshan can be seen wearing a red colour t-shirt with black jacket and blue denim jeans, while Sussanne can be seen wearing a yellow top with black distressed denim jeans. She also shared a series of pictures from the evening and a video from the concert on Instagram and captioned it is, “For the ‘Ones’ who taught us the meaning of lyrics, the ‘mysterious ways’ that life has to ‘tear down the walls,… ‘taking us to a place ‘where the streets didn’t need names.. ‘the kids of the 90’s could have never been half of what we are, WITHOUT YOU... BONO we grew through U!! Thank you for being U2.”

This is Irish band’s first concert in India. The band, which is celebrating 32 years of their album The Jousha Tree released in 1987 with this tour performed tracks such as With Or Without You, Where The Streets Have No Name and I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For.

Read: U2 Features Smriti Irani, Gauri Lankesh as Female Icons During Maiden Indian Performance

Among other noted names of Bollywood fraternity, who were present at the event included Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, AR Rahman, Diana Penty, Vicky Kaushal among others.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram