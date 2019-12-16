Hrithik Roshan Attends U2 Concert with Ex-wife Sussanne Khan and Kids, See Pics

Actor Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan attended the U2 official music concert in Mumbai together with their children Hrehaan and Hridaan. Hrithik was joined by his close friend and industry colleague Kunal Kapoor and his family, including his wife Naina Bachchan.

Read: Arjun Kapoor Trolls Malaika Arora Over U2 Concert Pics

Roshan can be seen wearing a red colour t-shirt with black jacket and blue denim jeans, while Sussanne can be seen wearing a yellow top with black distressed denim jeans. She also shared a series of pictures from the evening and a video from the concert on Instagram and captioned it is, “For the ‘Ones’ who taught us the meaning of lyrics, the ‘mysterious ways’ that life has to ‘tear down the walls,… ‘taking us to a place ‘where the streets didn’t need names.. ‘the kids of the 90’s could have never been half of what we are, WITHOUT YOU... BONO we grew through U!! Thank you for being U2.”

This is Irish band’s first concert in India. The band, which is celebrating 32 years of their album The Jousha Tree released in 1987 with this tour performed tracks such as With Or Without You, Where The Streets Have No Name and I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For.

Read: U2 Features Smriti Irani, Gauri Lankesh as Female Icons During Maiden Indian Performance

Among other noted names of Bollywood fraternity, who were present at the event included Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, AR Rahman, Diana Penty, Vicky Kaushal among others.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.