In Pics: Inside Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's Glam Wedding Reception

Actress Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu in a private ceremony last week. After getting married in the presence of their immediate families and close friends, the couple hosted a lavish wedding reception. The newlyweds at their sartorial best with KAjal choosing a golden embellished gown with statement red chooda, whereas Gaurav was dressed in a classic black tuxedo.

Pictures from the intimate ceremony have surfaced on the Internet. In one of the pictures, the couple can be seen raising a toast as they share hearty laughter together. Take a look:

The actress remained tight-lipped about her wedding before she finally announced it on her social media handles. The actress took to Instagram to share the news with fans in a long note she posted on her timeline.

"I said yes", she headlined her note, which read: "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most - entertaining my audience - now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support."

Congratulations have poured in on social media from friends, colleagues and fans.