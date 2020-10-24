In Pics: Inside Salman Khan's Swanky and Luxurious Bigg Boss 14 Chalet

While the Bigg Boss house has always been a topic of hot discussion among fans, a highlight in the ongoing season 14 is the chalet that has been specially set up for show host Salman Khan.

The swank luxury retreat for the Bollywood superstar is the brainchild of veteran art director Omung Kumar. The chalet draws inspiration from wilderness and reveals a Mexican influence in its design.

Omung has accommodated space to take care of Salman's various needs. To begin with, the chalet has a fully equipped gym for Salman, if he needs to unwind before the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. The bedrooms have an outdoorsy glow. A living room wall bears the letters that spell Salman's name and also the names of some of his biggest films. A cushy sofa set and a big-screen television are other essentials in the chalet.

Omung Kumar has also designed the Bigg Boss 14 house. "It was not easy for us to redesign 'Bigg Boss' house at a time when everything was shut due to lockdown. There was a limited number of labourers available. Most of them had gone to their villages. The shops were closed. Online delivery was not functioning. We could not import anything from abroad," Omung recalled, while interacting with IANS.

"Luckily, some shopkeepers agreed and specially opened their stores for us, as we had to purchase in bulk. Workers had to wear masks all the time. It was challenging, but we pulled it off. Ab hum keh sakte hai jab koi kaam nahi kar raha tha, hum kar rahe the (we can now claim that when no one was working, we were)," he quipped.

It took Omung and team 45 to 50 days to redesign the house, which has a futuristic theme this season.