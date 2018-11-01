English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
In Pics: Ishaan Khatter Celebrates 23rd Birthday With Janhvi Kapoor, Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor
Ishaan Khatter celebrated his birthday with brother Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, his Dhadak co-star Janhvi Kapoor and mom Neelima Azeem, on Thursday at a restaurant in Mumbai.
Image Courtesy: Viral Bhayani
Ishaan Khatter turns 23 today. The actor celebrated his birthday with brother Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, his Dhadak co-star Janhvi Kapoor and mom Neelima Azeem, on Thursday at a restaurant in Mumbai.
Pictures from the close-knit celebrations are making rounds on the internet. In the photographs, Janhvi can be seen flaunting a nude dress with minimal makeup while birthday boy Ishaan posed happily with Neelima. Whereas Shahid and Mira who recently welcomed their second child Zain, opted for casual wears to celebrate Ishaan's birthday.
Take a look at the pictures from the celebrations:
A video from the celebrations is also viral on the internet. In the video, an excited Ishaan can be seen enjoying his day, while Shahid and Janhvi look amused by his actions. The video was shared by Mira Rajput on her Instagram.
The young actor was also spotted giving away food packages to underprivileged children outside a Mumbai restaurant.
Ishaan made his film debut with Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds, but "Dhadak" marked Ishaan's entry in Bollywood.
Currently, he is basking in the success of Dhadak and is yet to announce his next project. Post the film, Ishaan told IANS how his life changed after Dhadak, "The film brought a positive change in my life by bringing me together with some very special people."
Being optimistic about future opportunities, he added, "As for my professional life, more people have seen my work and hopefully that will have a positive effect on the opportunities I receive in the future."
