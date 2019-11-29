Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

In Pics: Janhvi Kapoor Says There’s ‘Too Much Khushi’ as She Relishes on Fries with Khushi Kapoor in US

Janhvi Kapoor, who made her debut with Dhadak, is enjoying her vacation with her sister Khushi Kapoor in the US.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 29, 2019, 3:37 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
In Pics: Janhvi Kapoor Says There’s ‘Too Much Khushi’ as She Relishes on Fries with Khushi Kapoor in US
Image courtesy: Janhvi Kapoor/ Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor, who made her debut with Dhadak, is enjoying her vacation with her sister Khushi Kapoor in the US. On Friday, the actress took to her Instagram stories to share insights from their fun outing with a boomerang video of Khushi and a picture of herself.

In the picture, Janhvi is clearly seen enjoying her cheat day with some fries. "Life feels complete," she captioned the photo. For the boomerang video, Khushi is all smiles for the camera. Excited to be reuniting with her sister Janhvi "too much Khushi" over it.

On the work front, Janhvi is shooting for Dostana 2, where she would be seen sharing the screen space with Kartik Aaryan and Laksh Lalwani. She has a number of films in the pipeline coming up next year. She will be seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, a biopic based on Gunjan Saxena, one of the first female pilots of the country to fly in combat.

Janhvi will also be seen in RoohiAfza, where she will be sharing the screen space with Rajkummar Rao. She will also feature in the Netflix ensemble film Ghost Stories.

Apart from these, Janhvi will be seen essaying the role of a slave girl in Karan Johar's directorial multi-starrer film Takht.

Keen on joining the entertainment industry, Khushi is in New York pursuing her academics there.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram