In Pics: Janhvi Kapoor Says There’s ‘Too Much Khushi’ as She Relishes on Fries with Khushi Kapoor in US

Janhvi Kapoor, who made her debut with Dhadak, is enjoying her vacation with her sister Khushi Kapoor in the US. On Friday, the actress took to her Instagram stories to share insights from their fun outing with a boomerang video of Khushi and a picture of herself.

In the picture, Janhvi is clearly seen enjoying her cheat day with some fries. "Life feels complete," she captioned the photo. For the boomerang video, Khushi is all smiles for the camera. Excited to be reuniting with her sister Janhvi "too much Khushi" over it.

On the work front, Janhvi is shooting for Dostana 2, where she would be seen sharing the screen space with Kartik Aaryan and Laksh Lalwani. She has a number of films in the pipeline coming up next year. She will be seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, a biopic based on Gunjan Saxena, one of the first female pilots of the country to fly in combat.

Janhvi will also be seen in RoohiAfza, where she will be sharing the screen space with Rajkummar Rao. She will also feature in the Netflix ensemble film Ghost Stories.

Apart from these, Janhvi will be seen essaying the role of a slave girl in Karan Johar's directorial multi-starrer film Takht.

Keen on joining the entertainment industry, Khushi is in New York pursuing her academics there.

