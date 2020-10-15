In Pics: Jennifer Winget Vacations in Goa

After the months of COVID-19 lockdown, people have once again started living their life with the 'new normal’. Ever since the lockdown has lifted up, many celebrities have taken off to vacations and in the list of their favourite destinations, Goa is at the top.

After many Bollywood celebs who already had spent their time in Goa, the next name on the list is TV actress Jennifer Winget, who is currently relaxing on the beaches of Goa. The actress took to her social media to share some stunning pictures and left her fans amazed. In one of the posts, the diva looks gorgeous as she can be seen in a green high-slit dress. Sharing the picture she wrote, “Ready to tee off”.

In another post, she can be seen relaxing in the balcony. The caption of the picture read, “Sit back. Stretch and simply stare!”.

As soon as she dropped the picture on social media, the post has garnered over 6 million likes and tons of reactions. Many celebs have also commented on the post. Tanuj Virwani wrote, “Let’s see if it hits that number. No Pressure “.

Jennifer was last seen in the second season of Beyhadh 2. The actress was reported to be approached by Bigg Boss 14 makers with a whopping amount but she denied to be the part of the show.

A social media handle by the name of ‘The Khabri’ tweeted, "Confirmed! #JenniferWinget Refused #BB14 offer! His (sic) Manager confirmed! She was getting 3 crores for doing this season. #ShivinNarang Almost confirmed For #BiggBoss14. Last year he refused because of Beyhadh2, Now he is full set to enter #BiggBoss2020 (sic).”

Confirmed !#JenniferWinget Refused #BB14 offer !His Manager confirmed ! She was getting 3 crores for doing this season.#ShivinNarang Almost confirmed For #BiggBoss14 ,Last year he refused because of Beyhadh2,Now he is full set to enter #BiggBoss2020Follow:-@KhabriBB14 — THE KHABRI (@KhabriBB14) August 16, 2020

Beyhadh 2 also featured Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry.