In Pics: Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner Marry Again in Emotional & Romantic French Wedding

The wedding venue was adorned with white elegant flowers and glass candles and post the wedding, the newlyweds along with their guests headed for a reception at Château de Tourreau.

News18.com

Updated:June 30, 2019, 10:35 AM IST
In Pics: Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner Marry Again in Emotional & Romantic French Wedding
The wedding venue was adorned with white elegant flowers and glass candles and post the wedding, the newlyweds along with their guests headed for a reception at Château de Tourreau.
American Pop Singer Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner have said 'I do', again. Joe, 29, and Sophie, 23, got married in front of an Elvis Presley impersonator in a hush-hush surprise wedding in Los Angles last month. This time, in the presence of family and friends, the two tied the knot in a second ceremony in Sarrians in southern France on Saturday, reports E! News.

Reportedly, the wedding venue was adorned with white elegant flowers and glass candles and post the wedding, the newlyweds along with their guests headed for a reception at Château de Tourreau.

"Joe and Sophie both teared up while reading their vows. Everyone stood and cheered and they had huge smiles as they left as a couple. It was an emotional ceremony," E! News quoted a source as saying.

For the occasion, Sophie was dressed in a long lace gown with sleeves. The actress had her hair down with a veil and opted for light makeup. Joe, on the other hand, looked dapper in an all black suit. His brothers, Kevin and Nick Jonas wore similar suits. While Danielle, Kevin's wife wore a long emerald gown and Nick's wife Priyanka Chopra, donned a traditional pastel pink saree.

Sophie's co-star Maisie Williams was her maid of honour, who attended the wedding with her boyfriend Reuben.

The pictures from the ceremony have made its way to the Internet and fans can't stop gushing about the pair. Take a look:

On Friday, the two hosted a pre-wedding bash, attended by Joe's brothers Kevin and Nick along with their wives Danielle and Priyanka Chopra, respectively. Sophie's GoT co-star Maisie Williams also joined the party along with her boyfriend Reuben. Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin were also present at the rehearsal dinner. The dinner rehearsal was preceded by a yacht party hosted by the couple earlier this week.

