In Pics: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Host a Lavish South Carolina Wedding Rehearsal Dinner

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s second wedding is just around the corner and the couple kick-started their wedding celebrations with an intimate rehearsal dinner at a lavish hotel in Bluffton, South Carolina.

Reportedly, the celebrations took place on Sunday night with their family members and close pals in attendance as they enjoyed some great food and drinks together. The reported guest list includes names like Joan Smalls, Kenny Hamilton, Kendall Jenner, Laura and Carl Lentz, Kyle Massey and Scooter Braun among others.

"Guests arrived by boat to rehearsal dinner on the property. There were water taxis that took guests over at around 6:30 p.m. The dinner was on the edge of the water and outdoors. There were string lights hanging and lit candles. Everybody was seated at long tables and the dècor was really chic and all white. There were waiters greeting guests with champagne as they arrived," E! News quoted a source as saying.

Apparently, Hailey and Justin arrived at the location after their guests had settled in. "Everyone cheered for them and they looked really happy to see everyone, Hailey and Justin both could not stop smiling," the source added.

On the sartorial front, while Justin kept his outfit casual with a white polo shirt and black trousers with deck shoes. As for the bride, Hailey was seen wearing a short ivory gown, with an off-shoulder low v-cut neckline, which she accessorized with a white bow in her hair. She completed the look with Jimmy Choo stiletto heels decorated with white organza bows, reports Daily Mail.

Take a look at their pictures:

