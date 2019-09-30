Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

In Pics: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Host a Lavish South Carolina Wedding Rehearsal Dinner

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s second wedding is just around the corner and the couple kick-started their wedding celebrations with an intimate rehearsal dinner.

News18.com

Updated:September 30, 2019, 2:02 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
In Pics: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Host a Lavish South Carolina Wedding Rehearsal Dinner
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s second wedding is just around the corner and the couple kick-started their wedding celebrations with an intimate rehearsal dinner.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s second wedding is just around the corner and the couple kick-started their wedding celebrations with an intimate rehearsal dinner at a lavish hotel in Bluffton, South Carolina.

Reportedly, the celebrations took place on Sunday night with their family members and close pals in attendance as they enjoyed some great food and drinks together. The reported guest list includes names like Joan Smalls, Kenny Hamilton, Kendall Jenner, Laura and Carl Lentz, Kyle Massey and Scooter Braun among others.

"Guests arrived by boat to rehearsal dinner on the property. There were water taxis that took guests over at around 6:30 p.m. The dinner was on the edge of the water and outdoors. There were string lights hanging and lit candles. Everybody was seated at long tables and the dècor was really chic and all white. There were waiters greeting guests with champagne as they arrived," E! News quoted a source as saying.

Apparently, Hailey and Justin arrived at the location after their guests had settled in. "Everyone cheered for them and they looked really happy to see everyone, Hailey and Justin both could not stop smiling," the source added.

On the sartorial front, while Justin kept his outfit casual with a white polo shirt and black trousers with deck shoes. As for the bride, Hailey was seen wearing a short ivory gown, with an off-shoulder low v-cut neckline, which she accessorized with a white bow in her hair. She completed the look with Jimmy Choo stiletto heels decorated with white organza bows, reports Daily Mail.

Take a look at their pictures:

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram