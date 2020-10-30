In Pics: Kajal Aggarwal Poses for Shutterbugs Ahead of Her Wedding with Gautam Kitchlu

Kajal Aggarwal is all set to tie the knot with Gautam Kitchlu in Mumbai on Friday. As the grand festivities kick off, the actress posed for some pictures with her family outside the wedding venue.

Until now, Kajal was was refraining from coming out in front of the paparazzi, but hours before the wedding rituals began, Kajal humbly posed for the cameras. She sported a pink coloured, printed salwar suit with a green dupatta. Her mother was also alongside the bride-to-be. Kajal flaunted her bridal glow and the deep colour of henna on her hands for the camera before her marriage ceremony began.

Take a look at some pictures here.

Earlier, Kajal had shared a pic each from her mehendi and haldi ceremonies. Fans are loving her desi bridal look as she gets ready to wed amid coronavirus spread.

Kajal is best known for her roles in Magadheera, Kavacham, Arya 2, Thuppaki, and Paris Paris. In Bollywood, she has been seen in Singham and Special 26.