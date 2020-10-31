In Pics: Kajal Aggarwal Ties the Knot with Gautam Kitchlu

Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with entrepreneur-boyfriend Gautam Kitchlu on October 30. The actress has been posting pictures to keep her fans updated on the wedding celebrations during the lockdown.

The wedding took place on October 30 at a Mumbai hotel. The actress wore a red embellished lehenga, paired with a pale pink dupatta and loads of gold jewellery. She styled her hair with a gold matha patti, worn like a headband. Gautam complemented his bride in a sherwani, styled with a pale pink dupatta.

The couple opted for an intimate wedding affair, keeping in mind social distancing restrictions because of the pandemic.

A day earlier, Kajal posted a picture from her mehendi ceremony, which was organised on Wednesday. The event was a private affair and only one pic has surfaced on social media yet that Kajal shared on her Instagram handle. Kajal looks visibly happy and excited for this new phase in her life as she flaunts the deep colour of heena on her hands. She is dressed in a simple green printed salwar kameez for the ceremony.

She also shared a close-up shot of herself from the haldi ceremony, showing her face smeared with turmeric paste.

Hours before her wedding ceremony, Kajal posted a black and white photo of her shaadi look and said, "Calm before the storm."

The Special 26 actress, who had been tight-lipped about her personal life so far, announced three weeks ago that she is all set to tie the knot with Gautam. On Dussehra this year, the actress posted a loved-up picture with Gautam, marking the beginning of their wedding celebrations.

Kajal is best known for her roles in Magadheera, Kavacham, Arya 2, Thuppaki and Paris Paris. In Bollywood, she has been seen in Singham and Special 26.