In Pics: Kajal Aggarwal's ‘Real vs Reel’ Wedding Moments

Nisha Aggarwal, sister of newly married Kajal Aggarwal, shared adorable real vs reel pictures where she has been photographed with her actor sister. In the first picture, the two sisters have posed near a window where Kajal is sitting, wearing a red-white suit and Nisha is affectionately hugging her sister.

The second picture is in a similar pose, but of their side profile from an ad shoot. Kajal played a bride in the ad wearing a saree and accessorising it with heavy jewellery.

Sharing the two pictures, Nisha wrote, “Real Vs Reel @kajalaggarwalofficial come back already (sic).”

Replying to her post, Kajal commented, “Bayveee major missing too! See you very soon (sic).”

Nisha’s post foe her sister has been liked around 80,000 times and many people are commenting on these lovely pictures of the two sisters.

While one person said that the two sisters shine like stars, another commenter asked to see the pictures of Nisha, Kajal and Ishaan (Nisha’s son) from Kajal’s wedding.

35-year-old Kajal married businessperson Gautam Kitchlu in a private ceremony on October 30 in Mumbai. The wedding was attended by close friends and families of the bride and groom.

Post her wedding, Kajal shared several pictures from different ceremonies. She had shared a black and white picture from the reception where the two can be seen looking at each other and smiling. She captioned the post, “Husband.”

She has also shared pictures from her honeymoon. Kajal and Gautam went to the favourite destination of celebrities, Maldives for their honeymoon. She also shared several pictures from their trip on her Instagram page.

Kajal has worked in several films of many languages such as Tamil, Hindi and Telugu. She debuted in Bollywood movies in 2004 with Aishwarya Rai and Vivek Oberoi starred Kyun! Ho Gaya Na...