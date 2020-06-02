In Pics: Kangana Ranaut Designs Interiors of Sister Rangoli's New Home

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has shown another facet of her personality, courtesy sister Rangoli Chandel. Kangana has been spending the lockdown with her family in the hills and her sister recently shared that the actress designed the interiors of her new house to better utilise the extra time she had on her hands.

Sharing the news that Kangana has designed the interiors of her new abode, Rangoli wrote on social media, "When she asked me what kind of interiors do I like, I said I don’t like torn, worn out, vintage, old looking stuff, I don’t know what I like but I want new things to look new, I remember her face, that’s her style vintage, rustic, worn out and totally purana looking things (sic)."

Rangoli added, "It was out of her comfort zone, she has been incessantly working on this and today when I saw her put finishing touches I was stunned, I can say one thing, this is not a house to me it’s heaven it’s a blessing ... P.S walls are waiting for paintings, heaters needs to be fixed, we don’t have much help she is setting up everything with her own hands but I just couldn’t wait, will post more when it’s all ready (sic)."

On the movies front, Kangana next features in Thalaivi, which is J Jayalalithaa biopic. She also has an out-an-out actioner, titled Dhaakad, in her kitty. The actress was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga, which was a sports-drama co-starring Richa Chadha and Jassi Gill.

