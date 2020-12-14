In Pics: Kangana Ranaut Meets Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Ahead of 'Tejas' Shoot

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Sunday met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh regarding her upcoming film Tejas.

Kangana also informed that they have shared the script of the upcoming film with the Indian Air Force for certain permissions.

"Today team #Tejas met honourable defence minister Shri @rajnathsingh ji for his blessings, we shared the script of our film Tejas with @IAF_MCC as well and seeked few permissions, Jai Hind," Kangana tweeted to share the news from her verified account.

Only last week, the Indian Air Force (IAF) had raised an objection to certain scenes featuring Anil Kapoor in his upcoming OTT film, "AK vs AK" after which the actor issued an apology.

Meanwhile, Kangana has finished shooting for her another film "Thalaivi".

"And it's a wrap, today we successfully completed the filming of our most ambitious project Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader, rarely an actor finds a character that comes alive in flesh and blood and I fall in love so hard but now suddenly it's time to say bye, mixed feelings," Kangana tweeted on Saturday to announce wrapping up the shoot.

Apart from Tejas and Thalaivi, she will also be shooting for Dhaakad, an actioner.