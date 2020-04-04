In Pics: Kangana Ranaut’s Mother Oiling Her Hair Amid Self-Quarantine Refreshes Childhood Memories

It's family time for Kangana Ranaut who is in her hometown Manali spending it with her near and dear ones amid the lockdown. Kangana seems to be enjoying her time in the serene valley and her recent post on Instagram is proof of the same.

In the picture, the Queen actress's mother Asha Ranaut is seen applying oil in her hair. The picture is reminiscent of childhood days when mothers would pamper their kids by oiling their tresses. The picture shows the breathtaking view of the Himalayas covered in snow from Kangana's home.

“Today is brought to you by this incredible childhood nostalgia thanks to Kangana and her mom. PS: the oil is made from a special, Chuli, found especially in the mountains,” read the caption.

The snaps have received over 1 lakh 59 thousand likes and a number of Kangana's fans to the comment section to share their reaction. "I love the surroundings of your beautiful home..I wish to have my home in such a place,"



wrote one user.

Another wrote, "What a wonderful place to isolate from the world”. Kangana Ranaut has contributed Rs 25 lakhs to PM CARES and also donated food grains and edibles to daily wage earners who are undergoing testing times amid the outbreak of COVID-19. The actress will next be seen in Thalaivi which is based on the life of former chief minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa.

Follow @News18Movies for more