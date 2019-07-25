In Pics: Kapil Sharma, Wife Ginni Chatrath Leave for Babymoon, Comedian Confirms Pregnancy
Kapil Sharma, who had remained tight-lipped about Ginni's pregnancy, confirmed the news to a publication only recently.
Kapil Sharma, who had remained tight-lipped about Ginni's pregnancy, confirmed the news to a publication only recently.
Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma is taking a brief break from his talk show The Kapil Sharma Show as he and wife Ginni Chatrath leaves for their babymoon.
Kapil and Ginni are expecting their first child and the comedian has headed to Canada with his wife in order to spend some quality time with her. The baby is due December.
Kapil and his wife Ginni were snapped a few hours back at the Mumbai airport. In the photos, Kapil can be seen wearing a grey jacket that he teams with matching track pants, and red shoes. Gini opts for a black shrug, along with matching tees, track pants, and white shoes.
Kapil, who had remained tight-lipped about Ginni's pregnancy, confirmed the news to Mumbai Mirror only recently.
"I just want to take care of my wife and be by her side for now. We are obviously very excited as it's our first kid but my mother is the most excited. She has been waiting for this moment for years now. We are just praying for Ginni and the baby's health," Kapil said.
"There is no prep because we don't know if it would be a boy or girl. It's a happy time for the family and everybody is looking forward to welcome the new member," he said, adding, "I am dubbing for a film for children. So, once the baby grows up, it will pay off."
Kapil married his childhood sweetheart Ginni in a grand ceremony on December 12 last year. The celebrations were attended by several celebrities, including Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nadeem’s Fifer Puts India A in Command on Day One
- Five-team Finals Revamp for Shortened Big Bash Season
- Every Hour 17 People Die in India Due to Road Accidents; Uttar Pradesh Most Dangerous – Infographic
- Netflix Introduces Rs 199 Mobile-Only Plan in India: Here's Everything You Need to Know
- Gucci Gang? Thieves Steal Mannequins Dressed in Designer Clothes From Head to Toe