In Pics: Kapil Sharma, Wife Ginni Chatrath Leave for Babymoon, Comedian Confirms Pregnancy

Kapil Sharma, who had remained tight-lipped about Ginni's pregnancy, confirmed the news to a publication only recently.

Updated:July 25, 2019, 2:57 PM IST
Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma is taking a brief break from his talk show The Kapil Sharma Show as he and wife Ginni Chatrath leaves for their babymoon.

Kapil and Ginni are expecting their first child and the comedian has headed to Canada with his wife in order to spend some quality time with her. The baby is due December.

Kapil and his wife Ginni were snapped a few hours back at the Mumbai airport. In the photos, Kapil can be seen wearing a grey jacket that he teams with matching track pants, and red shoes. Gini opts for a black shrug, along with matching tees, track pants, and white shoes.

Kapil, who had remained tight-lipped about Ginni's pregnancy, confirmed the news to Mumbai Mirror only recently.

"I just want to take care of my wife and be by her side for now. We are obviously very excited as it's our first kid but my mother is the most excited. She has been waiting for this moment for years now. We are just praying for Ginni and the baby's health," Kapil said.

"There is no prep because we don't know if it would be a boy or girl. It's a happy time for the family and everybody is looking forward to welcome the new member," he said, adding, "I am dubbing for a film for children. So, once the baby grows up, it will pay off."

Kapil married his childhood sweetheart Ginni in a grand ceremony on December 12 last year. The celebrations were attended by several celebrities, including Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

