In Pics: KJo Hosts a Birthday Bash for Close Friend Neha Dhupia; Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann & More in Attendance
Neha Dhupia’s close friend and filmmaker Karan Johar hosted a birthday bash for the actress as she turned 38 on Monday.
Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani
Neha Dhupia’s close friend and filmmaker Karan Johar hosted a birthday bash for the actress as she turned 38 on Monday. Neha, who recently announced that she was expecting her first child with husband Angad Bedi, was all smiles as she arrived at the party’s venue. The bash was attended by Neha’s close friends and colleagues from the industry—Manish Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Ayushmann Khurrana and Shweta Bachchan Nanda among others.
Earlier in the day, Neha had gone for a romantic lunch date with her hubby. Neha and Angad, who is three years younger to him, tied the knot in a private Sikh ceremony earlier in May this year. Taking to social media, Angad wished Neha by sharing an adorable post.
The actor posted an image of the two kissing from their recent holiday in Maldives. The two looked utterly in love in cool beachwear with the gorgeous sea in the backdrop.
On Sunday, the two walked the ramp— their first as a couple — at the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Winter/Festive 2018 for designer Payal Singhal, where Neha also flaunted her baby bump on the ramp.
Talking about Neha as her life partner, Angad told PTI: “It is a very enriching experience for me to be married to such a strong girl. I am proud of her. The confidence she has is very appealing. Not just to walk the ramp but to come out and speak about the situation is very positive.”
