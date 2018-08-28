GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

In Pics: KJo Hosts a Birthday Bash for Close Friend Neha Dhupia; Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann & More in Attendance

Neha Dhupia’s close friend and filmmaker Karan Johar hosted a birthday bash for the actress as she turned 38 on Monday.

News18.com

Updated:August 28, 2018, 12:17 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
In Pics: KJo Hosts a Birthday Bash for Close Friend Neha Dhupia; Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann & More in Attendance
Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani
Loading...
Neha Dhupia’s close friend and filmmaker Karan Johar hosted a birthday bash for the actress as she turned 38 on Monday. Neha, who recently announced that she was expecting her first child with husband Angad Bedi, was all smiles as she arrived at the party’s venue. The bash was attended by Neha’s close friends and colleagues from the industry—Manish Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Ayushmann Khurrana and Shweta Bachchan Nanda among others.

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia 3

Karan Johar

Vicky Kaushal

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap

Konkona Sen Sharma and Soha Ali Khan

Manish Malhotra


Earlier in the day, Neha had gone for a romantic lunch date with her hubby. Neha and Angad, who is three years younger to him, tied the knot in a private Sikh ceremony earlier in May this year. Taking to social media, Angad wished Neha by sharing an adorable post.

The actor posted an image of the two kissing from their recent holiday in Maldives. The two looked utterly in love in cool beachwear with the gorgeous sea in the backdrop.



On Sunday, the two walked the ramp— their first as a couple — at the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Winter/Festive 2018 for designer Payal Singhal, where Neha also flaunted her baby bump on the ramp.

Talking about Neha as her life partner, Angad told PTI: “It is a very enriching experience for me to be married to such a strong girl. I am proud of her. The confidence she has is very appealing. Not just to walk the ramp but to come out and speak about the situation is very positive.”

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
  • 8
    gold
  • 16
    SILVER
  • 21
    BRONZE
  • TOTAl 45
Loading...