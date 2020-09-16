In Pics: Karan Johar Jets Off to Goa with Twins Yash, Roohi and Mom Hiroo

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who has been facing criticism on social media in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's death for promoting nepotism in the film industry, jetted off to Goa to spend some quality time with his twins Yash and Roohi and mom Hiroo.

Karan was spotted at a private airport in Mumbai and was snapped by paparazzi photographers as he made his way inside. He wore a panther and army print jacket and black jeans. He also wore a breathing mask to ward off coronavirus threat. Karan, who had been flaunting his grey hair earlier during the lockdown period, has now dyed his hair black before the outing.

It is said that Karan has headed to the beach city as one of upcoming productions, helmed by Shakun Batra and starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, is set to begin shoot there. Earlier, Deepika and Siddhant had left or Goa as well. Additionally, it is reported that Karan will be spending more time with his family on the outing.

See pics of Karan and his family at a Mumbai airport.

Recently, Karan's named propped up when Kangana Ranaut's property in Pali Hill, Mumbai was partially razed by the BMC authorities. Kangana, in a tweet, had alleged that this action was taken against her by the Shiv Sena government in collusion with 'Karan Johar gang'. But, she asserted that she will expose them regardless.

Come Udhav Thakeray and Karan Johar Gang you broke my work place come now break my house then break my face and body, I want world to see clearly what you anyway do underhand, whether I live or die I will expose you regardless 🙂 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

On the work front, Karan will be directing Takht next. The period film stars Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others in main roles. The movie was supposed to go on the floors in March this year but has been delayed due to the coronavirus spread.