In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur, Inaaya at Roohi-Yash's Birthday Bash

Cake fight, music, dance and bike rides are a few things that completed Yash and Roohi's pre-birthday celebration. Karan Johar’s twins, Roohi and Yash will turn a year older on February 7 and their filmmaker father had organised a pre-birthday bash for the toddlers on Wednesday. The party was attended by popular faces and close friends of Johar-- Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ritiesh Deshmukh, Sohal Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Tusshar Kapoor, Farah Khan and Ekta Kapoor among others.

Yash and Roohi also had their fellow star kids-- Taimur (Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son), Inaaya (Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan's daughter), Zain and Misha (Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's kids) among others.

Pictures and videos from the celebration have surfaced on the Internet and netizens can't stop gushing over the adorable guests and hosts of the party. While in some of the pictures, Roohi and Yash can be seen enjoying a bike ride, in others Alia can be seen cuddling the toddlers. Also in one of the videos, the kids can be seen having a fun time as they play with the birthday cake.

Among all the pictures and videos, a clip of Innaya dancing happily in the middle of the garden is the winner. Take a Look:

Johar welcomed his twins in March 2017 via surrogacy. The daughter Roohi is a rearrangement of his mother's name Hiroo and the son has been christened Yash on Karan's late father's name.

In his tell-all memoir The Unsuitable Boy, Karan had written about the premature birth of Roohi and Yash. Talking about the heartbreaking time, he wrote “My children were born two months premature and worryingly underweight. Like any person in this situation and on the brink of fatherhood, my heart sank. Knowing that there were complications with my babies’ birth owing to how soon it was, I was terrified. All I wanted to do was hold them and protect them but they needed to be in the NICU. It was painful to see how tiny they were. Thankfully, I had a great support system. Roohi and Yash were in the hands of the most competent and patient doctors. Something that had its roots in an ordeal soon turned into an experience that I will never forget.”

