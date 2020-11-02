In Pics: Kareena Kapoor Hosted a Halloween Party, Can You Spot Taimur Ali Khan?

Halloween was celebrated with fervour in Bollywood with star kids wearing spooky make-up, costumes and decorating home with jack-o’-lanterns. Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan also organised a Halloween party at her home for son Taimur Ali Khan and his friends.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared pictures from the party. Posting the first photo of the kids and Halloween decoration, she thanked Reenaa Pillai Gupta, director of an event management company, for organising the best party.

In the picture, Taimur is unrecognisable in his black coloured skeleton costume and red painted face. All the kids are dressed in costumes — Iron Man, Captain America or as skeletons. The decorations include balloons and other decorative items based on the theme of Halloween.

Kareena also shared a video from the party where Reenaa is playing a game with the kids. A huge jack-o’-lantern is opened and stickers and other items start falling out of it. The kids start collecting these goodies, keeping them in their own small jack-o’-lanterns.

She also shared a picture of herself from the party. Kareena can be seen standing with three women who are mothers of other kids. She captioned the picture as, “And… the mothers.”

Kareena is wearing a full sleeved lavender dress paired with fluorescent green footwear. The decoration in the background looks amazing with huge balloons, one with a skull print, matching with the mood of Halloween.

The Veere Di Wedding actress is pregnant with her second kid with husband Saif Ali Khan. They shared the news by releasing a statement in August 2020. The couple got married in 2012 and their son Taimur was born on December 20, 2016.

On the work front, Kareena will be appearing next in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. Her part of the film shooting wrapped about two weeks ago.