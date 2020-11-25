In Pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan Relishes Pregnancy Phase Dressed in Winterwear

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her son Taimur are on a family vacation in Himachal Pradesh where her husband Saif Ali Khan is shooting for his forthcoming film, Bhoot Police. Kareena is also enjoying her pregnancy phase, after she shared the news of expecting her second child with her fans in August.

Now, amid the hills, Kareena was snapped recently dressed in winterwear garments. In pictures doing the rounds on social media, Kareena is seen pulling of a jacket and cardigan look with utmost grace. She teamed her look with black leggings and winter boots.

Take a look at Kareena's candid snaps as she poses all smiles with fans in Himachal.

On her Instagram handle, Kareena also shared a glimpse of how she is spending time with Taimur in Dharamkot.

Kareena is currently expecting her second baby with hubby Saif, with whom she tied the knot in 2012, and she keeps sharing photographs flaunting her baby bump on social media.

On August 12 this year, Kareena and Saif had announced that they are expecting their second child, after welcoming Taimur in December 2016. The actress recently completed her shoot for the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Aamir Khan in Delhi.