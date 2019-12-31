Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

In Pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan to Varun Dhawan, Bollywood Heads Abroad for New Year Celebrations

It's that time of the year when Bollywood stars fly out of India on vacation, to usher a brand new year. Anushka Sharma with cricketer hubby Virat Kohli, Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Parineeti and Priyanka Chopra are among celebrities who are out holidaying.

IANS

Updated:December 31, 2019, 11:52 AM IST
It's that time of the year when Bollywood stars fly out of India on vacation, to usher a brand new year. This year is no exception. Anushka Sharma with cricketer hubby Virat Kohli, Varun Dhawan with girlfriend Natasha Dalal, and Parineeti Chopra are among celebrities who are out holidaying.

Switzerland seems to be Bollywood's favourite destination this year. Anushka and Virat are in the Alpine country, and who should they bump into but Varun and Natasha!

Varun also ran into sisters Karisma and Kareena Kapoor Khan while they were enjoying "snowy days" in Switzerland.

Actress Parineeti Chopra is also "chilling" and braving the cold winter, but in different places.

Parineeti reveals she was in Munich, following which she has moved "onto even colder climates". Her latest Instagram post suggests that she is in Austria now. In between sips of her cuppa, she posted: "Hot chocolate with a view."

Her cousin and actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is living "life as it should be", with hubby Nick Jonas. The destination of their vacation is yet to be revealed. Earlier, they were in Mammoth Lakes, California.

Priyanka and Nick Jonas have been giving a glimpse of their vacation by posting photos. The singer shared a loved-up photo of the couple without revealing the destination, and captioned it: "From the snow to the ocean. #lifeasitshouldbe."

Actress Taapsee Pannu also hit the beach during the holiday season.

"Not a destination but a journey.... #Sisterhood #TravelBums #TapcTravels #Puchi #Mauritius," she captioned a photo in which she and a friend are seen appreciating the view. It's almost like the sky meets the beach.

Bollywood couple Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are seen taking a walk in Sydney, Australia. "Walks and Talks" Kunal captioned the pic.

