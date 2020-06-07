In Pics: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Take a Walk on Marine Drive

Kareena Kapoor Khan along with husband Saif and son Taimur were spotted taking a leisure walk on Marine Drive in Mumbai on Sunday evening. The spot is being utilised by locals for evening and morning walks ever since restrictions have been eased down a bit amid the coronavirus spread.

In the images shared online, Kareena is seen wearing a black printed dress and white sneakers. She wears a breathing mask for safety. The actress was seen holding son Taimur's hand who wore white T-shirt and shorts with matching shoes. The little one too wore a breathing mask to protect himself.

Saif too was spotted with the mother-son duo and was dressed in white kurta pyjama. Many pointed out that Saif ignored guidelines and avoided wearing a breathing mask. Check out the adorable family pics below.

