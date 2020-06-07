MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

In Pics: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Take a Walk on Marine Drive

Kareena Kapoor Khan with family

Kareena Kapoor Khan with family

After spending over two months in lockdown, Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped out with Saif and Taimur in Mumbai's Marine Drive.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 7, 2020, 6:22 PM IST
Share this:

Kareena Kapoor Khan along with husband Saif and son Taimur were spotted taking a leisure walk on Marine Drive in Mumbai on Sunday evening. The spot is being utilised by locals for evening and morning walks ever since restrictions have been eased down a bit amid the coronavirus spread.

In the images shared online, Kareena is seen wearing a black printed dress and white sneakers. She wears a breathing mask for safety. The actress was seen holding son Taimur's hand who wore white T-shirt and shorts with matching shoes. The little one too wore a breathing mask to protect himself.

Saif too was spotted with the mother-son duo and was dressed in white kurta pyjama. Many pointed out that Saif ignored guidelines and avoided wearing a breathing mask. Check out the adorable family pics below.

View this post on Instagram

@instant__bollywood___ #KareenaKapoor #KareenaKapoorKhan

A post shared by instabollywood__ (@instant__bollywood___) on

Follow @News18Movies for more


Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading