In Pics: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Take a Walk on Marine Drive

Kareena Kapoor Khan along with husband Saif and son Taimur were spotted taking a leisure walk on Marine Drive in Mumbai on Sunday evening. The spot is being utilised by locals for evening and morning walks ever since restrictions have been eased down a bit amid the coronavirus spread.
In the images shared online, Kareena is seen wearing a black printed dress and white sneakers. She wears a breathing mask for safety. The actress was seen holding son Taimur's hand who wore white T-shirt and shorts with matching shoes. The little one too wore a breathing mask to protect himself.
Saif too was spotted with the mother-son duo and was dressed in white kurta pyjama. Many pointed out that Saif ignored guidelines and avoided wearing a breathing mask. Check out the adorable family pics below.
View this post on Instagram
#saifalikhan steps out with #kareenakapoorkhan and #taimuralikhan today at Marine Drive. This place has become the hottest spot for people who are now enjoying walks in the morning and afternoons. Cops have been controlling this place and they are not allowing anyone to sit on the promenade. ... . Please note my images and videos cannot be posted on any platforms without my written consent. . 📷 Dipti Shah #viralbhayani @viralbhayani
Follow @News18Movies for more