In Pics: Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor Glam up Karan Johar's Diwali Pooja

On the occasion of Diwali 2019, which falls today, Karan Johar hosted a Diwali pooja at his Dharma Productions office. The filmmaker shared pictures of his family and Bollywood fraternity who attended the event. The likes of Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Sidharth Malhotra, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Angad Bedi, Ananya Panday and Anil Kapoor joined into the festive food as they all turned up dressed in glamorous ethnic wear for the pooja.

Karan shared pictrues of his two kids Yash and Roohi and the family of three were twinning in yellow, printed clothes. The family pics and other images shared by Karan on Instagram are sure to light up your Diwali. Captioning the post, Karan wrote on Instagram, "The @dharmamovies Diwali Pooja was full of love and great energy !! So grateful to everyone who gives us so much love and works tirelessly with us always! We are blessed."

Check out all the pics from Karan Johar's Diwali pooja below:

On the work front, Karan's next directorial will be Ghost Stories, which will release on Netflix early in January. The film is an anthology with Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee serving as directors in the three other parts. About Ghost Stories, producer Ashi Dua told PTI in an interview, "The idea of ghost is so different for each filmmaker. For some people, horror stories are the screaming shouting kind, for some it's in the thriller aspect, for some it's subtle or superstitious.

