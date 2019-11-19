In Pics: Katrina, Jacqueline Join Salman Khan for Aayush Sharma-Arpita Khan's Anniversary Bash

While Aayush Shama and Arpita Khan completed five years of marital bliss, Salman Khan’s parents Salim Khan and Salma’s had their 55th wedding anniversary this year. The Khan family celebrated the day with a star-studded bash on Monday. Joining the celebrations were popular Bollywood names like Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Daisy Shah, Amrita Arora, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh among others.

Apart from them, Salman's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur, Arbaaz Khan and his girlfriend Giorgia Andriani, Sohail Khan and wife Seema, sister Alvira Khan and husband Atul Agnihotri and Helen had also joined the party. Take a look at the star studded affair:

Arpita also took to social media to share a love-filled note for Aayush. With a series of pictures, she wrote, "We may not have it all together but, together we have it all. Happy 5th Anniversary my Love♥️. I can’t thank you enough for being the perfect balance in our relationship. I love you very very much. From being friends to being a boyfriend to becoming a husband & then a father, every journey has been amazing. It doesn’t feel like its been 5 years. Thank you for always grounding me, being my reality mirror & having my back. @aaysharma my forever."

Meanwhile, Arpita and Aayush, who are parents to 4 years old Ahil and are expecting their second child. This was confirmed by Aayush during an interaction with the media at the red carpet of IIFA Awards 2019, where Arpita accompanied him.

On the work front, Aayush will next be seen in Karan Lalit Butani's Kwatha along with Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif.

