In Pics: Katrina, Jacqueline Join Salman Khan for Aayush Sharma-Arpita Khan's Anniversary Bash
While Aayush Shama and Arpita Khan completed five years of marital bliss, Salman Khan’s parents Salim Khan and Salma’s had their 55th wedding anniversary this year.
While Aayush Shama and Arpita Khan completed five years of marital bliss, Salman Khan’s parents Salim Khan and Salma’s had their 55th wedding anniversary this year.
While Aayush Shama and Arpita Khan completed five years of marital bliss, Salman Khan’s parents Salim Khan and Salma’s had their 55th wedding anniversary this year. The Khan family celebrated the day with a star-studded bash on Monday. Joining the celebrations were popular Bollywood names like Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Daisy Shah, Amrita Arora, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh among others.
Apart from them, Salman's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur, Arbaaz Khan and his girlfriend Giorgia Andriani, Sohail Khan and wife Seema, sister Alvira Khan and husband Atul Agnihotri and Helen had also joined the party. Take a look at the star studded affair:
Arpita also took to social media to share a love-filled note for Aayush. With a series of pictures, she wrote, "We may not have it all together but, together we have it all. Happy 5th Anniversary my Love♥️. I can’t thank you enough for being the perfect balance in our relationship. I love you very very much. From being friends to being a boyfriend to becoming a husband & then a father, every journey has been amazing. It doesn’t feel like its been 5 years. Thank you for always grounding me, being my reality mirror & having my back. @aaysharma my forever."
Meanwhile, Arpita and Aayush, who are parents to 4 years old Ahil and are expecting their second child. This was confirmed by Aayush during an interaction with the media at the red carpet of IIFA Awards 2019, where Arpita accompanied him.
On the work front, Aayush will next be seen in Karan Lalit Butani's Kwatha along with Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Instagram Cracks Down on Ghosty, a Scary Stalking App For Android Phones
- Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan Confesses His Love for Rashami Desai, Says Want to go Back and Propose Her
- Tata Sky Offers Free Amazon Fire TV Stick With HD STBs: Everything You Need to Know
- Malaika Arora Ditches Her Car, Hops onto an Autorickshaw with Mother, See Pics
- Mrunal Thakur Joins Shahid Kapoor in Jersey, Says Was Bowled Over by Film's Passionate Emotional Journey