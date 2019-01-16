English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
In Pics: Katrina, Jacqueline, Karan Johar Have a Blast at Sidharth Malhotra's Birthday Bash
Actor Sidharth Malhotra rang in his birthday with close pals Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez in Mumbai.
Sidharth Malhotra during his birthday party in Mumbai. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Loading...
Sidharth Malhotra turns 34 today. The actor had a midnight birthday bash which was attended by his close pals from the industry Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonakshi Sinha. Spotted at the venue were also Rakul Preet Singh, Kriti Sanon, Aditya Roy Kapur, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Gauri Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, director Punit Malhotra, Sanjay Kapoor, Nushrat Bharucha, Ritesh Sidhwani and Mira Rajput among others.
Sidharth kept it casual for the midnight celebration as he was clicked in an all-black outfit. He also cut the cake in the presence of media and posed for a few pictures right before the guests began coming in.
Take a look at all the videos and photos from the bash:
Sidharth, who is rumoured to be dating actress Kiara Advani, is currently prepping for Jabariya Jodi, in which he is paired opposite Parineeti Chopra. While Sidharth plays the character of Abhay, a ruffian Bihari who kidnaps grooms and forces them to marry at gunpoint. On the other hand, Parineeti essays the the role of Babli, a bold and brave girl, who’s also a romantic at heart.
Sanjeev K Jha, the writer of the film, said that the film is based upon the incidents of forced marriages prevailing in Bihar. The film shows the reality of forced weddings in Bihar, a practice in which the groom is abducted and forced to marry at gunpoint in order to escape dowry. He also revealed that as the story is set in Bihar, the rom-com presents both its lead actors in a rustic avatar.
Produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms and Shailesh R. Singh's Karma Media and Ent, the film is directed by Prashant Singh.
Follow @news18movies for more
Sidharth kept it casual for the midnight celebration as he was clicked in an all-black outfit. He also cut the cake in the presence of media and posed for a few pictures right before the guests began coming in.
Take a look at all the videos and photos from the bash:
Sidharth, who is rumoured to be dating actress Kiara Advani, is currently prepping for Jabariya Jodi, in which he is paired opposite Parineeti Chopra. While Sidharth plays the character of Abhay, a ruffian Bihari who kidnaps grooms and forces them to marry at gunpoint. On the other hand, Parineeti essays the the role of Babli, a bold and brave girl, who’s also a romantic at heart.
Sanjeev K Jha, the writer of the film, said that the film is based upon the incidents of forced marriages prevailing in Bihar. The film shows the reality of forced weddings in Bihar, a practice in which the groom is abducted and forced to marry at gunpoint in order to escape dowry. He also revealed that as the story is set in Bihar, the rom-com presents both its lead actors in a rustic avatar.
Produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms and Shailesh R. Singh's Karma Media and Ent, the film is directed by Prashant Singh.
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019 Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh Channels His Inner 'Gully Boy', Raps When Stuck in Traffic
- Spider-Man: Far From Home Teaser Trailer: Peter Parker Embarks on a Global Adventure
- Sridevi Bungalow: Twitter Slams Priya Prakash Varrier's Film, Calls It a Sleazefest
- India vs Australia: ‘No Doubt He Should Be in the Team’ – Kohli Backs Dhoni
- A German Court Throws out Qualcomm's Latest Patent Case Against Apple
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results