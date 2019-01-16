LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
In Pics: Katrina, Jacqueline, Karan Johar Have a Blast at Sidharth Malhotra's Birthday Bash

Actor Sidharth Malhotra rang in his birthday with close pals Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez in Mumbai.

News18.com

Updated:January 16, 2019, 12:24 PM IST
In Pics: Katrina, Jacqueline, Karan Johar Have a Blast at Sidharth Malhotra's Birthday Bash
Sidharth Malhotra during his birthday party in Mumbai. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Sidharth Malhotra turns 34 today. The actor had a midnight birthday bash which was attended by his close pals from the industry Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonakshi Sinha. Spotted at the venue were also Rakul Preet Singh, Kriti Sanon, Aditya Roy Kapur, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Gauri Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, director Punit Malhotra, Sanjay Kapoor, Nushrat Bharucha, Ritesh Sidhwani and Mira Rajput among others.

Sidharth kept it casual for the midnight celebration as he was clicked in an all-black outfit. He also cut the cake in the presence of media and posed for a few pictures right before the guests began coming in.

Take a look at all the videos and photos from the bash:

Sidharth Malhotra

Sonakshi Sinha

Kriti Sanon

Mira Rajput

Katrina Kaif







Sidharth, who is rumoured to be dating actress Kiara Advani, is currently prepping for Jabariya Jodi, in which he is paired opposite Parineeti Chopra. While Sidharth plays the character of Abhay, a ruffian Bihari who kidnaps grooms and forces them to marry at gunpoint. On the other hand, Parineeti essays the the role of Babli, a bold and brave girl, who’s also a romantic at heart.

Sanjeev K Jha, the writer of the film, said that the film is based upon the incidents of forced marriages prevailing in Bihar. The film shows the reality of forced weddings in Bihar, a practice in which the groom is abducted and forced to marry at gunpoint in order to escape dowry. He also revealed that as the story is set in Bihar, the rom-com presents both its lead actors in a rustic avatar.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms and Shailesh R. Singh's Karma Media and Ent, the film is directed by Prashant Singh.

