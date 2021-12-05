In Pics: Katrina Kaif Snapped in Mumbai in Athleisure Amid Wedding Talks

Actress Katrina Kaif is expected to marry Vicky Kaushal on December 9 in Rajasthan. She was snapped in Mumbai in athleisure ahead of her big day. As per reports, Katrina’s wedding festivities are likely to begin on Dec 7 starting with sangeet, mehendi and followed by the marriage ceremony.

Meanwhile, Katrina stepped out in Mumbai and she sported comfy athleisure. A white gunji that she paired with neon green leggings gave trendy vibes.

At a time when people’s interest in Vicky and Katrina’s wedding in Jaisalmer is at an all-time high, the actress was photographed heading to a Mumbai gym on Saturday also. She was reportedly joined there by her younger sister Isabelle. Katrina was spotted in an all-black attire. She completed her look with a mask and a baseball cap. Sources told IANS that even as his wife-to-be was working out, and the Internet was abuzz with stories that the two having a court marriage before their traditional nuptials, Vicky was busy shooting in Mumbai. The actor has three films-in-the-making lined up. It is not clear which one he was shooting.

The films featuring Vicky include Karan Johar’s upcoming drama Govinda Naam Mera, with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani playing the female lead roles and Meghna Gulzar’s much-awaited Sam Manekshaw biopic Sam Bahadur.

The VicKat wedding celebrations are taking place from December 7 to 12 at the Six Senses Fort Hotel in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.