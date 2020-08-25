In Pics: Kevin Hart, Wife Eniko Parrish Throw Baby Shower to Welcome Their Second Child

Comedian Kevin Hart is beaming in joy and happiness as he is all set to welcome his second baby with his wife Eniko Parrish. The duo recently threw a cute boho baby shower to announce the expected arrival of their newest family member.

Sharing the news in style, Hart posted a picture on Instagram, captioning it, “Getting close #Harts”. While the comedian was dressed in T-shirt and jeans, Eniko was wearing a pinkish gown, accessorising a beautiful tiara on her head.

Eniko also took to the photo-sharing platform on Monday to share a series of pictures and videos from her beautiful baby shower. It took place in the outdoor setting, with a stylish background in place.

Sharing the ‘boho-chic’ baby shower setting of their new baby, Eniko wrote, “All things beautiful for baby girl. #ShoweringBabyK (sic).”

In another picture, she wrote, “can’t wait to meet our princess. hope you’re ready to join us.. we love you! #ShoweringBabyK (sic).”

Hart proposed to his model wife on August 18, 2014, and the couple tied the knot on August 13, 2016, near Santa Barbara in California. They welcomed their first baby, son Kenzo Kash on November 21 a year after their marriage. The duo is expecting a baby girl in summer of 2020.

Kevin was earlier married to Torrei Hart, but they filed for divorce in February 2010. They have two children together, daughter Heaven Leigh and son Hendrix.