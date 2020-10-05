In Pics: Kiccha Sudeep Meets Pawan Kalyan in Hyderabad

Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep met megastar Pawan Kalyan on Monday October 5 in Hyderabad. Kiccha, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film in the city, dropped in at Kalyan’s office.

In the collage of photos that Kiccha has shared online, one can see him gift saplings to Kalyan. Captioning the post he said, “Met a simple grounded human @PawanKalyan i must admit. Wonderful interacting with you sir (sic).”

In the snap, one can see Kiccha clad in a grey round-neck full sleeves t-shirt while Kalyan is sporting a traditional outfit that includes a white coloured kurta with veshti.

As per a report published in the Times Of India, both the actors in their meeting discussed everything ranging from movies to other varied topics.

A source close to the actors told the daily, “As most films in the country have resumed shooting, Sundeep discussed films with Pawan. He also shared his experience of shooting in the new normal with limited crew. As he knew the Telugu star is a nature lover, he gifted him a few saplings. He spoke about everything from his upcoming films to his views on social issues”.

Meanwhile, Sudeep was last seen in the Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Presently he is shooting for Phantom which is scheduled to be dubbed in various other languages. He had also shared a set of photographs from the first day of shooting in Hyderabad that started from July 16. He wrote, “#PhantomStartsRolling at hyd. Every minute precautions have been taken care of by the production and it's nicer to see great spirits and enthusiasm on set. Each available person is taking every necessary step to remain safe. Hoping for everything to sail through smoothly. Best wshs (sic)."

Phantom releases in the coming time.