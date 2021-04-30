In Pics: Kim Kardashian Flaunts Perfect Tan While Twinning With Friend in Bikini

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian flaunts a golden tan along with friend Lala Anthony in a new social media post that captures the two twinning by a pool in bikinis. In the image, the two friends wear similar tiny tie-dye two-piece attires. In a second image, the two sun-bathe flaunting perfect hour-glass figure.

“Extended holiday," Kim wrote as the caption for the image, which currently has over 3.5 million likes on the photo-sharing website. Lala wrote in the comment section, “Love this."

Kim is currently going through a divorce procedure with rapper Kanye West. They have four children — North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 23 months. Two months after Kim Kardashian filed divorce papers, Kanye has asked for joint custody of the kids.

Kim had filed for divorce on February 19 this year, after seven years of marriage. She has also been in the news lately for her new business venture along with sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, and their mother Kris Jenner.

In February, the family trademarked the brand name Kardashian Kards and are gearing up to launch a line of greeting cards, photo albums, posters, postcards, notebooks, scrapbooks, writing material, erasers, bookmarks, stickers, calendars and gift wrap among other stationery items.

