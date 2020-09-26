In Pics: Legendary Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam Laid to Rest at His Farmhouse Near Chennai

Legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who passed away on September 25 at the age of 74, was laid to rest today at his farmhouse at Thamaraipakkam near Chennai. A large number of people had gathered at his residence on Friday to have a last glimpse of the singer and pay their respects. Later in the evening, his body was taken to his farmhouse on the outskirts of Chennai where the last rites were held on Saturday morning.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami had announced that the mortal remains of famous playback singer and Padma awardee will be laid to rest with full police honours to add to his fame and glory as he had found a place in the hearts of the people across India.

SPB's son SP Charan on Friday afternoon confirmed the demise of the legendary singer. Speaking to the media outside the MGM Healthcare Hospital, he said Balasubrahmanyam passed away at 1.04 p.m. and thanked the hospital officials for the treatment and service. The singer's body was taken to his residence after embalming for public homage in the evening.

Actor Vijay arrived at the funeral site to par his last respects.

The official statement from MGM Healthcare in Chennai said that despite maximal life support measures, the singer died of a cardio-respiratory arrest. He passed away on September 25 at 1:04pm. The singer had been admitted at MGM Healthcare since August 5 after he tested positive for coronavirus. He tested negative for Covid-19 on September 5.

The nation mourned the loss after news of his death broke on Friday. Members of the political, film, music and sports fraternity called him voice of the nation and sent in their condolences. Music composers Illayaraja and AR Rahman, Tamil stars Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth, singers Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle expressed their grief over the demise of SPB. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said with the demise of SP Balasubrahmanyam, our cultural world is a lot poorer.