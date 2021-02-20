In Pics: Looking back at Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Love Story

If we have to list one of the most good looking and royal couples of Bollywood, then it has to be Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. The couple has been together for over a decade and soon they will be welcoming their second child. But do you remember how it all started? Let us go back in time and trace the magical relationship of Saif and Kareena.

After working together in LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006), the two worked once again in 2008 for the action-comedy Tashan. It was during the shooting of this movie that the two finally started dating and eventually fell in love.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CJ-5T0LpmH1/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

After making their relationship official in 2008, Kareena and Saif went to Athens for a romantic getaway. After Tashan, the couple also starred in Kurbaan (2009) and Agent Vinod (2012).

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGt0qQPJIaW/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The couple tied the knot in a very private ceremony. Their relationship took the next step with a week-long celebration including traditional ceremonies like sangeet and mehendi at Kareena’s Bandra home. The wedding took place on October 16, 2012.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CEFNhYXpNMl/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

On December 20, 2016 Kareena and Saif became parents to Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. Shortly after Taimur’s birth, pictures of Saif Ali Khan giving his wife a kiss at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai took over the internet, and the baby boy became a viral sensation on the internet.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CLWiycahJMF/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGZMQlpJt-I/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic and the eventual lockdown in 2020, the couple shared the news of their second pregnancy. On August 12, the couple made an official announcement as they said, ‘We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.’