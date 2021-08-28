In Pics: Lovebirds Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni are Making Us Miss the Hills

TV actors Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are having the time of their life in Ladakh. The couple recently went for a vacation to the hills and are dropping drool-worthy pictures from the union territory. In one of the pictures, Jasmin can be seen sitting sideways as she smiles at the camera with a picturesque hill and river in the backdrop. In another picture, Jasmin, looking just too beautiful, can be seen posing in between a flower garden. Jasmin captioned the pictures quite aptly reflecting her state of mind – “Sukoon (peace)”. Take a look at the Instagram post here:

On the other hand, Aly found himself a trip companion – it is none other than an adorable pooch from the hills. In multiple pictures, Aly can be seen spending a lot of time with the doggo who he referred to as Julie. In one of the pictures, Aly can be seen holding Julie’s face in his hands as he stares at the dog with admiration. “Julie, I love you,” wrote Aly. Take a look:

Aly also shared multiple Instagram Stories where he can be seen biking on the roads of Ladakh. With the roads snaking through the mountains, the scenery looks envy-inducing. Aly’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Krishna Mukherjee also accompanied the couple on this trip. Krishna dropped a set of pictures of herself posing on the roads of Ladakh. Dressed in black, the actress looks just too dapper. She accompanied her post with a song by Kishore Kumar – “Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana, Yahan Kal Kya Ho Kisne Jana (Life’s a journey – no one knows what the tomorrow brings).”

Coming back to Jasmin and Aly, the couple has been friends for a long time until they decided to confess their feelings for each other on the sets of Bigg Boss 14.

The couple has featured together in multiple music videos such as Tera Suit by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar’s Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega.

