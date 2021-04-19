In Pics: Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Jet off for Vacation Post Covid Recovery

Today, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted at the Mumbai airport boarding a flight to the most loved holiday destination of celebs during corona times, Maldives. The couple has recently recovered from coronavirus, after being tested positive earlier this month. They are set to make the most of the lockdown period as shootings have been halted in the city due to a 15-day long curfew lockdown.

The couple was papped as they headed towards the Mumbai airport and were seen twinning in white. Alia was seen sporting a comfy casual look along with beau Ranbir. She wore a neon top and a white buttoned-down jacket over it. She paired that with white wide-legged comfy trousers and transparent heels. On the other hand, Ranbir kept it laidback with a white tee and rugged denim jeans. The couple was cautious of safety and sported black masks.

It was no long back that Alia contacted the virus after Ranbir recovered from it. She was tested positive for the virus on April 2 and recovered soon after she was home quarantined. A few days earlier, she even shared the news via social media. She uploaded her sunkissed picture in a blue sweatshirt and pink pajama and wrote “the only time being negative is a good thing” in the caption.

Meanwhile, Alia is geared up for her most awaited film Gangubai Kathiawadi. She will be seen playing the lead character of Gangubai is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s dream project. The film will portray the life story of a woman who came to Mumbai with her partner and was forced into prostitution. She later became a celebrated figure among people for uplifting women and orphans in the red light area of Mumbai, Kamathipura. Recently, Alia announced the release date of the movie through social media along with releasing its poster.

Whereas Ranbir will next be seen in his upcoming venture Shamshera. It is a period drama set in the 1800s and is directed by Karan Malhotra. Ranbir is working opposite Vaani Kapoor along with Sanjay Dutt as an antagonist in this flick.The couple will woo the audience together with Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

