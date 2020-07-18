In Pics: Ludo, Torbaaz, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare Head For OTT Release

The Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Ludo, Torbaaz starring Sanjay Dutt, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare featuring Bhumi Pednekar, the Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Raat Akeli Hai are among the new stock of Bollywood projects that have been confirmed for direct-to-OTT release in the coming months.

Out of the much-waited line-up, these are the six new Indian original films that you need to look out for:

Ludo

This multi-starrer dark anthology comedy will see Abhishekh Bacchan, Rajkumar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Asha Negi, Pankaj Tripathy and many more come together as their lives collide with each other. It is directed by Anurag Basu and produced by Basu and Bhushan Kumar.

Torbaaz

Directed by Girish Malik, this film has Sanjay Dutt playing the role of an army officer, alongside Nargis Fakhri, Rahul Dev and Pransh Chopra. The plot deals with child suicide bombers in Afganistan. The film was announced as early as 2016 and the filming commenced in 2017.

Raat Akeli Hai

This one follows a police officer (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) investigating the murder of a local politician. It also stars Netflix's favourite Radhika Apte, Aditya Srivastava and Shweta Tripathy. The trailer of the film has already taken social media by storm and the fans are only expecting more.

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare

Cousins Dolly and Kitty (Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhoomi Pednekar) who come from different backgrounds, bond over their secrets and try to understand each other in this comedy-drama directed by Alankrita Shrivastava. Other than having a female duo as the lead characters, this film is also directed and produced by women. The film was also premiered at the 24th Busan International Film Festival.

Ginny Weds Sunny

Ginny Weds Sunny is director Puneet Khanna's debut, who has earlier worked as an assistant director for films like Don and Jodhaa Akbar. The film will have Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam paired up for the first time, playing the characters of Sunny and Ginny respectively.

Bombay Rose

This award-winning Indian animated film directed by Gitanjali Rao has already premiered during the International Critics Week at the 2019 Venice Film Festival and screened in the Contemporary World Cinema section at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival. A story about a flower seller falling in love, this film is made with frame-by-frame pained animation.

With the lockdown in place, the OTT platforms have taken a step forward to entertain its audience, as it is evident from the new releases across platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and Zee 5.

While Amazon Prime Video recently dropped the trailer of Shakuntala Devi directed by Anu Menon, Hotstar is set to release Dil Bechara based on The Fault In Our Stars, starring the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi.