2-min read

In Pics: Malaika Arora Rings in Her 46th Birthday with Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor

Malaika Arora celebrated her birthday in Mumbai after six years. Check out all the pics and videos from her birthday bash here.

News18.com

Updated:October 23, 2019, 8:35 AM IST
In Pics: Malaika Arora Rings in Her 46th Birthday with Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor
Image: Pics from Malaika Arora's 44th birthday bash/ Instagram

Actress Malaika Arora celebrated her birthday in Mumbai with her friends and family after six years.

The Bollywood diva turns 46 on Wednesday.

After six years, Malaika will be in Mumbai on her birthday. Sometimes she spent her birthday holidaying abroad with her family and friends and sometimes travelling for work.

"This is the first time in past 6-7 years that I am here in the city so I decided to bring my birthday in with my friends and family," Malaika said.

This year, Malaika decided to be in the city and celebrate her special day with her family and all her industry friends. She hosted a birthday bash at a five star hotel on Tuesday night. Among the attendees were Malaika's girl gang Kareena and Karisma Kapoor along with Amrita Arora. Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Rampal, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha, Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain and many more also graced the night with their presence. Malaika's son Arhaan Khan also attended the star studded evening and was seen entering the venue with Nach Baliye 9 host Waluscha De Sousa.

For the night, birthday girl Malaika was dressed in a silver-coloured, shimmery outfit and pics and videos from the night are proof that the party was indeed lit. Check out all the candid pics, moments and videos from Malaika's 44th birthday bash here:

image 3

View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday @malaikaaroraofficial ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

View this post on Instagram

And the birthday girl ❤ #MallaikaArora

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

image 1

image 2

(With inputs from IANS)

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

