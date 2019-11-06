In Pics: Malaika Arora Sport Pink Sharara Suit as She Offers Prayer at Golden Temple in Amritsar

Malaika Arora took to Instagram on Wednesday and posted pictures of herself from the Golden Temple in Amritsar. In one of the pictures, the 46-year-old actress and fitness freak was seen dressed in a baby pink full-sleeved gota-patti sharara suit. She covered her head with a matching dupatta. In the picture that Malaika shared with hashtags - #Amritsar #goldentemple #waheguru #blessingstoall, she is seen posing in front of the Golden Temple, with her hands folded.

Since being posted, the picture has already received over 1 lakh 92 thousand likes.

Malaika Arora, who turned 46 on October 23 this year, has been accompanied by her friends to the holy city of Amritsar. The actress shared pictures with her friends and also a short video of the Golden Temple.

Malaika Arora is currently making headlines for her recent interview with Neha Dhupia, where she talked about her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. In the interview, Malaika revealed that their wedding will be an all-white wedding and will have a few bridesmaids.

Revealing details about her beau's drawback, Malaika said that Arjun "isn't the best at handling his money".

Malaika Arora has featured as a judge in reality shows including India's Got Talent, India's Next Top Model, Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa among others. She is known for her dancing numbers including Chaiyya Chaiyya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali among others.

