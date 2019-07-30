In Pics: Malaika Arora, Suniel Shetty Mourn the Death of Businessman Areef Patel

Businessman husband of actress Kaykasshan Patel, Areef Patel passed away on Monday. The businessman reportedly suffered a sudden heart attack. He ran a company called of Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd and was popular in Mumbai’s film circuit. Celebs who arrived at the residence to pay their condolences include Malaika Arora, Sanjay Kapoor, Ananya Panday's mom Bhavna Pandey, Varun Dhawan's mother, Suniel Shetty, and his wife Mana Shetty.

Paparazzi Viral Bhayani shared images from outside the house. Their Instagram account read, "Mumbai woke up on a very sad news when one of the prominent businessman #areefpatel and husband of well known socialite and former actress #KaykasshanPatel passed away due to a sudden heart attack today morning. Friends rushed to their home to console the family. Areef was a jovial person who preferred to stay away from limelight, his company #PatelRoadways has over 800 branches in India and has several other businesses in various countries."

Kaykasshan Patel has appeared in music videos like Yaaro Sab Dua Karo and Silli Silli Hawa. Others who visited the residence include Manish Malhotra, actor Sanjay Kapoor and wife Maheep Kapoor, Ranveer Singh’s mother Anju, Shamita Shetty, Manyataa Dutt among others.

